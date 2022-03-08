Advertisement

Another shot of winter heading toward Kansas

Temperatures dropping late-week.
Temperatures dropping late-week.(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:40 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures are trying to recover under a ridge of high pressure, but they stay on the cool side today with highs in the upper 40′s. We get above freezing by 10 am today but increasing cloud cover will make for a gray day. 50′s finally returns by Wednesday only to come crashing down by Thursday.

Our next storm system has some arctic air tucked just north of it and temperatures in Kansas will fall into the 30′s for a couple days with overnight low in the teens and single digits across the state to close out the week and start the weekend. Snow chances still look good for NW Kansas by Wednesday night. Thursday the system begin to push south through Kansas bringing the possibility of snow to south central Kansas Thursday overnight into Friday morning.

Itching for Spring like weather? You won’t have to wait long, next week looks much warmer.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S/W 5-10.  High: 47.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: W/NE 5-10.  Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 53.

Thu: High: 37  Low: 30  Cloudy; overnight light snow. Breezy.

Fri: High: 35  Low: 17  AM snow chance, then decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Sat: High: 48  Low: 11  Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 67  Low: 30  Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 64  Low: 39  Becoming mostly sunny; windy.

Tue: High: 70. Low: 38  Partly cloudy.

