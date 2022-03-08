Advertisement

Coca-Cola announces it will suspend business in Russia

Coca-Cola has announced it will suspend business in Russia.
Coca-Cola has announced it will suspend business in Russia.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Coca-Cola has announced it is suspending its business in Russia.

The beverage company made the announcement after it faced social media pressure to stop doing business with the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

“Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,” the company said in a news release.

The announcement comes on the same day McDonald’s announced it would temporarily close more than 800 locations in Russia.

Coca-Cola said it is monitoring the situation and will assess its stance on Russia if there are any future developments, stating the company’s overriding hope is for peace in the region.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting north of downtown.
UPDATE: Wichita Police offer details in Monday’s deadly shooting
The Hutchinson Fire Department says a wildfire that destroyed dozens of homes and resulted in...
1 dead, dozens of homes destroyed in Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
Douglass Middle School teacher arrested in child sex crime investigation
A family member has identified Chad Penner as the man who died in the Cottonwood Complex fire...
Family identifies man killed in Reno County wildfire
Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Wichita woman, 11-year-old son die in Lyon County crash

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain into night to salvage 162-game season
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
Car destroyed by fire
Reno County fire destroys car, owner narrowly escapes
Wichita Police Department Deputy Police Chief Lemuel Moore will serve as WPD Chief on an...
Wichita’s interim police chief takes office as city moves to fill position swiftly