Family displaced by Reno County wildfire calls for emergency updgrades

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - John and Wendy Click were among those at the Kansas State Fairgrounds Tuesday, trying to get an idea of where to start in their recovery after losing their home of many years and multi generations.

Wendy said she feels numb, waiting for what happened over the weekend to sink in. She was home along when the fire started, only alerted when her husband called. At that point, she said, flames were already to the house.

“He told me to get out in the pasture where the sand is and stay out there,” she said. “So, I did that and started digging and trying to get as low (as possible) because it was black. You couldn’t even see. You cold not see ahead of you.”

John was able to reach the family’s property, find Wendy and get her to safety. Wendy was released from the hospital Monday night and is recovering from smoke inhalation and a heart attack.

“(The) fire department, the police officers can’t always get to us and I know that they want to so badly but they cant get to us all the time, to everybody to warn us, so I want something done,” Wendy said.

The Click family said rural parts of Reno County need more of a warning system so people are alerted that disaster could be imminent.

“We have no warning out there. You can’t even hear the tornado sirens from town out there,” Wendy said.

The Click family said they take some preventative steps on their property, including clearing brush. They’d like to see more of those measures taken. There is a GoFundMe page to help John and Wendy Click recovery. Tuesday at the fairgrounds, they also took advantage of assistance through the Multi-Agency Resource Center, or MARC, set up provide a starting point as those impacted by the fire look toward their futures.

People impacted by the fires could also pick up supplies and food and get questions about insurance answered. They can also get connected through the United Way’s 211 line that will allow people impacted by the fire to start the intake process or provide information for others looking to them through donations.

