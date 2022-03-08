Advertisement

Family identifies man killed in Reno County wildfire

A family member has identified Chad Penner as the man who died in the Cottonwood Complex fire...
A family member has identified Chad Penner as the man who died in the Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County.(Kaydence Penner/GoFundMe)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A family member has identified the man killed in the Cottonwood Complex fire as Chad Penner.

Fire officials said a man’s body was found Sunday morning near the 4th and Victory. He was one of two people who had been reported missing in the fire which started Saturday morning. The other person was located and is okay.

Cottonwood Complex Fire Coverage

Penner’s daughter said he did not make it out of the fire. She started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the loss of his home and funeral expenses.

To date, Penner is the sole death in the Cottonwood Fire which also resulted in the loss of 35 homes, 92 outbuildings and 110 vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting north of downtown.
UPDATE: Wichita Police offer details in Monday’s deadly shooting
The Hutchinson Fire Department says a wildfire that destroyed dozens of homes and resulted in...
1 dead, dozens of homes destroyed in Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
Douglass Middle School teacher arrested in child sex crime investigation
Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Wichita woman, 11-year-old son die in Lyon County crash

Latest News

Car destroyed by fire
Reno County fire destroys car, owner narrowly escapes
Wichita Police Department Deputy Police Chief Lemuel Moore will serve as WPD Chief on an...
Wichita’s interim police chief takes office as city moves to fill position swiftly
Reno County burn ban
Reno County burn ban extended through March
Reno County wildfire destroyed this 2007 Ford Edge
Car destroyed by fire in Reno County, Kansas
A man in Reno County survived a seemingly helpless situation when flames reached his car.
Reno County fire destroys car, owner narrowly escapes