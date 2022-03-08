Family new to Kansas loses home, irreplaceable possessions to wildfire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jason Dwyer and Alisha Brooks never expected anything like this to happen to them. Less than a year after moving to Reno County from Washington, their home and many of their possessions are gone. They wanted a life away from the city and found the perfect place on property east of Hutchinson. The Cottonwood Complex fire burned away what they’d built. About all they have left is the clothes on their backs.

“I just can’t believe it still. I’m still in shock of everything,” Alisha said.

There were some irreplaceable items lost in the fire.

“Me, I wanted to get (the) ashes of my sister and my dad,” Alisha said. “That was the only thing I cared about. And it’s all gone. I can’t replace that ever.”

Jason and Alisha, who moved to Kansas in July, said the fire burned everything they had in a matter of minutes, and they didn’t even see it coming.

“The flames were literally... it was like a tornado in the black clouds coming up like this and it was right behind the house. But the wind was keeping the smoke right behind the house, blowing it that way. So, when I came out the front door the first time, I couldn’t see nothing. It’s a blue sky, there ain’t no fire,” Jason explained.

The fire was there, and it engulfed the house quickly. Jason grabbed what he could along with his children and dogs and ran.

“I ran in the house and the first thing that popped in my head was pictures,” Jason said. “The kids’ pictures. So, I just grabbed five or 10 school pictures off the wall, and we were out of here.”

Alisha said she’s happy everyone made it out alive but for a moment Saturday, she thought the worst.

“You know, me and Jason lost contact for an hour,” she said. “So, I didn’t know if they were safe. I didn’t know nothing.”

Alisha and Jason plan on trying to rebuild, starting from scratch. But for now, they’re focused on the essentials for their children and for themselves.

“Mainly, it’s just clothes and bedding and stuff like that,” Alisha said. “And really, just the necessitates to be able to wake up, clean, got to sleep, have a hot plate of food, stuff like that.”

There is a GoFundMe page established to help the family get back on their feet.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.