Tuesday fire near Valley Center called accidental

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update March 9: The state Fire Investigator said the cause of Tuesday’s fire is undetermined, but it was accidental. The cause is believed to be fireplace ashes that were placed outside, but the damage was too significant to confirm that.

Update 5:35 a.m. Our reporter on scene says it appears the fire is out. Crews had to connect to a hydrant about a block away to get enough water.

A nest-cam video at the home of viewer Becky Paque caught video of what looks like an explosion. Several viewers reported hearing at least one explosion around the time of the fire.

Eyewitness News is on the scene of a significant fire at or near a home in the 6800 block of N. Meridian near Valley Center.

The call came in around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, they reported fire throughout the home. Dispatch confirmed there were no injuries.

Southbound Meridian is blocked off in the area while crews work to control the fire.

We are working to gather more information and will provide details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.