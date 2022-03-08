Magnitude 3.0 earthquake registers in Saline County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An earthquake in Salina County registered Tuesday afternoon in southeast Saline County. The quake, registered at about 2:37 p.m., seven kilometers southwest of Gypsum, which is 20 miles southeast of Salina.

The earthquake registered at a depth of 5 kilometers with a magnitude of 3.0, The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed. While that magnitude is relatively weak, that’s typically a strong enough quake to be felt in surrounding areas.

However, as of 4 p.m. there were no formal reports to the USGS from people who felt the earthquake.

A significantly stronger earthquake in December in the same area of southeast Saline County woke up Gypsum residents and was felt in surrounding counties. On Dec. 8, a 4.3-magnitue quake struck about 7:45 a.m., followed by smaller aftershocks throughout the day.

