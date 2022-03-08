Advertisement

Man killed in shooting near downtown Wichita

Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting north of downtown.
Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting north of downtown.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his 20s died at the scene of a shooting reported Monday evening north of downtown Wichita. Wichita police said at about 5 p.m., officers responded to the call in the 700 block of North Broadway. At the scene, officers found the wounded man.

WPD Public Information Officer Charley Davidson said officers also took one person into custody in connection with the deadly shooting and were interviewing possible witnesses as part of the homicide investigation. Davidson said the shooting happened outside an apartment complex.

Anyone with information on what happened should call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4646 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

