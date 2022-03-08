Officials discuss importance of fire mitigation as wildfire burns in Reno County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters in Reno County have said that grass fires can be hard to fight especially in the area of the Cottonwood Complex fire.

Time and time again, fire officials urge residents not to burn outdoors during high fire danger days but also don’t burn in the days before.

The current wildfire brings back memories from 2017 when the Highlands fire burned more than 6,000 acres. Now, five years later, the Cottonwood Complex fire has burned 12,000 acres, destroyed dozens of homes and resulted in at least one man’s death.

Reno County Commission Chairman Daniel Friesen remembers those events.

“To see it again in five years is disturbing,” said Friesen. “We can’t forget about this. It’s an issue that’s very emotional and very tragic for a lot of people.”

Fire officials say 35 homes have been destroyed, and some of those homeowners had only one way in or out.

“We have roads that do dead end, as the fire chief said. Certainly, something county planning needs to address,” Friesen said.

Sedgwick county firefighters assisted in the Cottonwood Complex fire over the weekend. Fire marshal Brad Crisp reminds people to clear vegetation that can easily catch on fire.

“Cedar trees and combustible storage like firewood stacked up against a house, or having your trash container stacked up against your house, pompous grass that hasn’t been cut down, all those things are just factors that play into how quickly a fire spreads and how quickly or not quickly we’re able to get it under control,” said Crisp.

Fire officials are reminding people to not burn before and during a high fire danger day. Commissioners will be discussing these fires at its 9 a.m. meeting on Tuesday.

How can you protect your home from wildfires? Hear from Sedgwick County Fire Marshal Brad Crisp. Fire prevention tips... Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Monday, March 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.