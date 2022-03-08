Advertisement

Reno County Commission meets to discuss weekend wildfire

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Commission is meeting Tuesday morning to discuss the weekend wildfire at Cottonwood Complex.

The fire killed one person and left many with damaged or destroyed homes and lost property and possessions. The fire burned approximately 12,000 acres in Reno and Harvey Counties and damaged 35 homes, 92 outbuildings, 110 vehicles and at least 10 other buildings.

The cause of the fire hasn’t yet been determined, though arson was ruled out. As of Monday morning, the fire was 70 percent contained.

