Reno County families return to see scope of fire damage; long recoveries ahead

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County residents displaced by the Cottonwood Complex fire east of Hutchinson returned Monday to assess the damage, which is substantial. As of Monday, Eyewitness News learned the fire that started Saturday afternoon, spread to about 12,000 acres, destroyed 35 homes, 92 outbuildings and 110 vehicles. As of Monday afternoon, the fire was 70 percent contained.

The Brandt family was among those who returned to find most of their property gone. Kesha Brandt said her family was out of town when they learned fire was encircling their property, three years to the day they became homeowners on Victory Road.

“We spent the next six months remodeling the whole thing to make it ours. It was our first home,” Brandt said.

Facing the likelihood that their home would be gone, Brandt said all she could do was pray.

“I prayed for the people and I prayed for my animals and somehow, the building that our dogs were in got completely missed, everything around it burned,” she said.

While the Brandts had a few miracles with some of their other pets and animals surviving the fire, most everything else on their small farm is gone.

“I watched on our front door ring camera. Our entire property was taken over within five minutes,” Brandt said. “It was nuts. Devastating.”

It’s a similar story for many of their neighbors.

“Driving down our block doesn’t feel like home anymore,” Brandt said. “It doesn’t look like home, it doesn’t feel like home.”

Cliff Bailey who lives a few roads to the east of the Brandts still has his home, one of the few still standing. Not all of his property was spared, however. All he could do was watch as the fire spread.

“The flames were jumping the road over my truck and I turned around and got out of there,” he said. “It destroyed my rental house, but not the house that I live in.”

He emphasized the magnitured of what neighbors are facing.

“It will take 10 years to fully recover. A lot of the people I know out there I’ve talked to aren’t going to rebuild,” Bailey said. “It’s just too devastating.”

As smoke still scents the air, Kesha Brandt and her family are faced with rebuilding their lives, piece by piece.

“We’ll just keep going, day after day after that, one foot in front of the other,” she said.

There is a GoFundMe page to help Kesha Brandt and her family with their recovery. Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., there will aslo be a multi-agency resouce center at the Sunflower Building of the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson. Multiple organizations will be there to help with short and long-term needs.

You can find more information on resources available for people impacted by the Cottonwood Complex fire here: Help for Cottonwood Complex fire victims.

