Weather Alert: Another round of winter headed in before spring

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The next round of snow and cold is headed to Kansas with accumulations likely Wednesday night and Thursday morning. It will begin in northern Kansas during the early evening hours before spreading farther south. At this time, snow amounts of 2-5 inches look likely for much of central and northern Kansas. Farther south, it shouldn’t be much more than a T-2 inches.

Wednesday temperatures (in the afternoon) will range from low 30s in northwest Kansas to mid 50s near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. The wind will start picking up in western Kansas throughout the day on Wednesday.

Snow tapers down Thursday afternoon, but the clouds and cold temperatures will remain. Highs will be in the 20s with gusty north winds.

Light snow is still a possibility in southern Kansas Thursday night, but by early Friday it will be on the way out. Expect highs to be in the 30s Friday with a return to sunshine.

Much warmer weather is coming back in the weekend ahead.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: W/NE 5-10. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 51.

Tomorrow Night: Turning cloudy; rain/snow mix. Wind: NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 27.

Thu: High: 32 AM snow, otherwise cloudy. Chance for light snow overnight.

Fri: High: 35 Low: 17 AM flurries, then becoming partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 11 Mostly sunny. Breezy afternoon.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 30 Sunny to mostly sunny; windy.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy; few PM rain showers. Windy.

Tue: High: 69 Low: 28 Sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.