Where’s Shane? Field Station: Dinosaurs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Don’t let the chilly weather fool you, spring temperatures will be here before you know it ... and so will spring break!

Today we’re out at Field Station: Dinosaurs getting the details on their Spring Break Sneak Peek. Check out the Jurassic Trail, hands-on science activities, live shows, games, and more!

Tickets are $12 and you can find more info at kansasdinos.com/spring-break-sneak-peek/.

