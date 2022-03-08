Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Field Station: Dinosaurs

By Shane Konicki
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Don’t let the chilly weather fool you, spring temperatures will be here before you know it ... and so will spring break!

Today we’re out at Field Station: Dinosaurs getting the details on their Spring Break Sneak Peek. Check out the Jurassic Trail, hands-on science activities, live shows, games, and more!

Tickets are $12 and you can find more info at kansasdinos.com/spring-break-sneak-peek/.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member has identified Chad Penner as the man who died in the Cottonwood Complex fire...
Family identifies man killed in Reno County wildfire
Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting north of downtown.
UPDATE: Wichita Police offer details in Monday’s deadly shooting
Snow forecast for Wednesday night - Friday morning
Weather Alert: Another round of winter headed in before spring
Snowfall expected across Kansas.
Weather alert: Yet another visit from Old Man Winter
House fire near Valley Center.
Tuesday fire near Valley Center called accidental

Latest News

The Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County burned about 12,000 acres.
Preventing wildfire: Experts advise on dos and don’ts when burning brush piles
Factfinder 12
What’s next after investigation into Salina Fire Dept?
An unattended brush fire is said to be the cause of the Cottonwood Complex Fire.
Dos and Don'ts of brush pile burning
School closings
Snowstorm prompts school cancelations across Kansas
Charges allege that in December of 2021 Albert Hinds made threatening statements toward banking...
Linn County man arrested for terrorism, criminal threat