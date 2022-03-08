Advertisement

WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call

White House officials roll out new plan to manage COVID. (CNN/MERCK/WRAL/WALGREENS/UNITED AIRLINES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — An expert group convened by the World Health Organization said Tuesday it “strongly supports urgent and broad access” to booster doses amid the global spread of omicron, in a reversal of the U.N. agency’s insistence last year that boosters weren’t necessary and contributed to vaccine inequity.

In a statement, WHO said its expert group concluded that immunization with authorized COVID-19 vaccines provide high levels of protection against severe disease and death amid the continuing spread of the hugely contagious omicron variant. WHO said in January that boosters were recommended once countries had adequate supplies and after protecting their most vulnerable.

It said vaccination, including the use of boosters, was especially important for people at risk of severe disease.

Last year, WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a moratorium on booster doses while dozens of countries embarked on administering the doses, saying rich countries should immediately donate those vaccines to poor countries instead. WHO scientists said at the time they would continue to evaluate incoming data.

Numerous scientific studies have since proven that booster doses of authorized vaccines help restore waning immunity and protect against serious COVID-19. Booster programs in rich countries including Britain, Canada and the U.S. have been credited with preventing the surge in omicron infections from spilling over into hospitals and cemeteries.

WHO said it is continuing to monitor the global spread of omicron, including a “stealth” version known as BA.2, which has been documented to have re-infected some people after an initial case of omicron. There’s mixed research on whether it causes more severe disease, but vaccines appear just as effective against it.

WHO noted that the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are all based on the strain that was first detected in Wuhan, China more than three years ago.

“Since then, there has been continuous and substantial virus evolution and it is likely that this evolution will continue, resulting in the emergence of new variants,” the agency said. It added that coronavirus vaccines would likely need to be updated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hutchinson Fire Department says a wildfire that destroyed dozens of homes and resulted in...
1 dead, dozens of homes destroyed in Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
Douglass Middle School teacher arrested in child sex crime investigation
Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting north of downtown.
UPDATE: Wichita Police offer details in Monday’s deadly shooting
Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Wichita woman, 11-year-old son die in Lyon County crash
James Lamount Lowe.
Man booked for murder in February crash that killed two

Latest News

Next-cam video from viewer Becky Paque caught what looked to be an explosion near a home near...
Apparent explosion near Valley Center
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury selection starts in Michigan governor kidnap plot
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death...
Judge asked to end Prince Andrew sex abuse lawsuit
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
AP Source: Biden to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1