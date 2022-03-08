Advertisement

Wichita priest reinstated following investigation into child abuse allegations

Father Michael Schemm
Father Michael Schemm
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita priest who was the subject of child abuse allegations will return to the ministry, according to the Catholic Diocese of Wichita.

In October of 2021, the diocese placed Rev. Michael Schemm on administrative leave following allegations that he had sexually abused a minor in the 1990s while he was serving at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Wichita. He denied the allegations.

The diocese then turned the case over to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

In January, the district attorney’s office announced that too much time had passed to prosecute the case under state law.

On Tuesday, Bishop Carl Kemme said that the diocese performed its own investigation and presented it to the Charter Review Board (CRB) to further review.

“The CRB reviewed this entire matter, including investigative materials and other information relating to Rev. Schemm’s 28 years of service to this diocese. The majority of CRB members, which is composed mostly of lay persons, determined that there was insufficient evidence to corroborate Father Schemm’s involvement in this matter and therefore, recommended to me that Rev. Michael Schemm should be returned to ministry,” Kemme said.

The bishop said at the recommendation of the CRB and his own independent review, he would be reinstating Rev. Schemm to public ministry at Church of the Resurrection where he served as pastor prior to the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting north of downtown.
UPDATE: Wichita Police offer details in Monday’s deadly shooting
The Hutchinson Fire Department says a wildfire that destroyed dozens of homes and resulted in...
1 dead, dozens of homes destroyed in Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
Douglass Middle School teacher arrested in child sex crime investigation
A family member has identified Chad Penner as the man who died in the Cottonwood Complex fire...
Family identifies man killed in Reno County wildfire
Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Wichita woman, 11-year-old son die in Lyon County crash

Latest News

Car destroyed by fire
Reno County fire destroys car, owner narrowly escapes
Wichita Police Department Deputy Police Chief Lemuel Moore will serve as WPD Chief on an...
Wichita’s interim police chief takes office as city moves to fill position swiftly
Reno County wildfire destroyed this 2007 Ford Edge
Car destroyed by fire in Reno County, Kansas
A man in Reno County survived a seemingly helpless situation when flames reached his car.
Reno County fire destroys car, owner narrowly escapes