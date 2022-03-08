Wildfire danger expected to continue with snow melting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While precipitation briefly provided some relief from wildfires, the threat will again ramp up by the middle of the week. As of Monday, crews in Reno County had the widespread, extensive-damage-causing Cottonwood Complex fire about 70 percent contained. This week doesn’t come without risk of more problems. For Wednesday, the Kansas Forest Service Grassland Fire Index shows a moderate wildfire risk for several counties across western Kansas into south central Kansas, west of Sedgwick County. This includes Reno County.

With winter precipitation impacting much of Kansas Sunday, most of the state stayed within a moderate grassfire risk for Monday and Tuesday.

“This week will see mostly milder conditions. [Wednesday] will have brief elevated fire weather concerns, but not for a long period” the Kansas Forest Service said.

While the chance for more winter weather by the end of the week is welcome news from a fire-concern standpoint, the Kansas Forest Service it doesn’t take much of a windy, dry window for wildfires to spread.

“Critically dry fuels statewide will need only a breath of breeze to burn aggressively,” the Kansas Forest Service said. “Once snow cover melts off, fire danger will quickly increase. Any day of elevated wind will create dangerous and aggressive fire conditions, very resistant to control.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.