Advertisement

2 hurt in crash SW of Wichita

Two people were hurt Wednesday morning in a crash at K-42 & 135th St. W. southwest of Wichita.
Two people were hurt Wednesday morning in a crash at K-42 & 135th St. W. southwest of Wichita.(crash)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people are seriously hurt in a crash southwest of Wichita Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at K-42 and 135th Street West. An SUV and a car were involved.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a car northbound vehicle failed to stop and was struck by SUV traveling west. The occupants of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to be okay.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member has identified Chad Penner as the man who died in the Cottonwood Complex fire...
Family identifies man killed in Reno County wildfire
Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting north of downtown.
UPDATE: Wichita Police offer details in Monday’s deadly shooting
Snow forecast for Wednesday night - Friday morning
Weather Alert: Another round of winter headed in before spring
House fire near Valley Center.
Tuesday fire near Valley Center called accidental
Temperatures dropping late-week.
Another shot of winter heading toward Kansas

Latest News

Repairs on K-96 to cause one-week closure of Kellogg exit
Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Wichita woman, 11-year-old son die in Lyon County crash
James Lamount Lowe.
Man booked for murder in February crash that killed two
police lights
One person critically injured in motorcycle crash