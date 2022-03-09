2 hurt in crash SW of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people are seriously hurt in a crash southwest of Wichita Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at K-42 and 135th Street West. An SUV and a car were involved.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a car northbound vehicle failed to stop and was struck by SUV traveling west. The occupants of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to be okay.

