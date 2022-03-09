Advertisement

Additional Ft. Riley troops to deploy to Europe as Ukrainians attempt to evacuate home country

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Ft. Riley’s senior commander and about 300 other Kansas soldiers are headed to Europe as tensions between Ukraine and Russia intensify.

The U.S. Army says about 300 soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters and 1st Infantry Division Artillery will deploy to Europe in the coming days.

Officials said this is part of the 7,000 additional troops announced on Feb. 24 by the Department of Defense to support allies and partners in Europe.

The Army said the Ft. Riley soldiers will join the Division’s forward-deployed headquarters in Europe, which previously held about 80 soldiers from the Big Red One deployed in support of the Atlantic Resolve rotation in July 2021.

According to officials, the Big Red One soldiers will serve across Europe to reinforce allies as needed, especially on the eastern flank of NATO to ensure “deterrence and defense.”

The Army said the 1st Infantry Division is one unit of multi-mission units sent to assure and deter in Europe. It said soldiers stand ready to support the NATO alliance if called upon to do so.

“I’m extremely proud of our Big Red One team as we continue our historic legacy in Europe, working shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO Allies and partners, building readiness and increasing interoperability,” said Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims.

Officials stated Brig. Gen. Frank Stanco is the senior commander for the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, while Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims is in Europe with his Big Red One troops.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member has identified Chad Penner as the man who died in the Cottonwood Complex fire...
Family identifies man killed in Reno County wildfire
Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting north of downtown.
UPDATE: Wichita Police offer details in Monday’s deadly shooting
Snow forecast for Wednesday night - Friday morning
Weather Alert: Another round of winter headed in before spring
Snowfall expected across Kansas.
Weather alert: Yet another visit from Old Man Winter
House fire near Valley Center.
Tuesday fire near Valley Center called accidental

Latest News

Christopher Castillo and Johnethon Aviles
Tabor College holds memorial for 2 students killed in crash
College mourns death of students
Memorial service held for 2 Tabor student athletes killed in crash
While the price of oil dropped by 12 percent on Wednesday, Wichita drivers are still feeling...
Gas prices inch closer toward $4 in Wichita
Snow started falling Wednesday afternoon in northwest Kansas ahead another winter storm...
Measurable snow returns to much of Kansas this week
Building You: Anita Oberwortmann of Wilson Building Maintenance, Metro Courier
Building You: Anita Oberwortmann of Wilson Building Maintenance, Metro Courier