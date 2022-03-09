Advertisement

Weekend fire at Cottonwood Complex caused by unattended brush pile

Site of a Reno County property destroyed by the Cottonwood Complex fire.
Site of a Reno County property destroyed by the Cottonwood Complex fire.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department and outside agencies have determined the cause of the weekend fire at Cottonwood Complex in Reno County as a brush pile left unattended.

The 12,000-acre fire killed one person, destroyed 35 homes, 92 outbuildings and 110 vehicles. At least 10 other structures were damaged.

Crews have the fire 85 percent contained as of Wednesday morning. They say they continue to make progress controlling hot spots and burning trees. The Hutchinson Fire Department said the process is taking longer than expected due to recent snowfall, and they expect the fire to be 100 percent contained between Thursday and Saturday barring unforeseen circumstances.

Monetary donations can be made by calling 2-1-1, through mail to the United Way Office at 924 N. Main in Hutchinson, or by visiting. https://www.unitedwayofrenocounty.org.

Eyewitness News on Wednesday spoke with many who were in the direct path of the Cottonwood Complex fire. Each said they’re not surprised to hear the cause was a brush fire with embers still burning.

Benita Hayden is among those who lost her home due to the fire. It was the home where she and her husband lived for more than 40 years.

“Our kids grew up here, we love it out here. It’s nice and quiet and we love it,” she said. “We’re coming back. And we’re getting things cleaned up so we can rebuild.”

Hayden said the family also lost a few cars and their dog in the fire.

She offered advice when she learned what caused the fire that destroyed so much of what she had.

“For one thing, when it’s a red flag day and the wind is so strong, don’t start a fire, please, especially in areas where we have so many trees and it is so dry,” she said. “The cedar trees go up quickly and people need to use common sense.”

Through the pain, she indicated there’s no hesitation to rebuild.

“First night (after the fire), in my son’s house, it was really hard to sleep, and I just kept turning over to look at the clock to see, ‘how late is it, is it about morning?’” she said. “My alarm clock wasn’t there. You know, it’s just little things but it’s stuff. We’ve got the important part. My family’s alive and well. That’s the important part.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member has identified Chad Penner as the man who died in the Cottonwood Complex fire...
Family identifies man killed in Reno County wildfire
Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting north of downtown.
UPDATE: Wichita Police offer details in Monday’s deadly shooting
Snow forecast for Wednesday night - Friday morning
Weather Alert: Another round of winter headed in before spring
Snowfall expected across Kansas.
Weather alert: Yet another visit from Old Man Winter
House fire near Valley Center.
Tuesday fire near Valley Center called accidental

Latest News

Christopher Castillo and Johnethon Aviles
Tabor College holds memorial for 2 students killed in crash
College mourns death of students
Memorial service held for 2 Tabor student athletes killed in crash
While the price of oil dropped by 12 percent on Wednesday, Wichita drivers are still feeling...
Gas prices inch closer toward $4 in Wichita
Benita Hayden and her husband were one of 35 people who lost their home in the Cottonwood...
Cause of Reno County fire released
Snow started falling Wednesday afternoon in northwest Kansas ahead another winter storm...
Measurable snow returns to much of Kansas this week