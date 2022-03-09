Weekend fire at Cottonwood Complex caused by unattended brush pile

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department and outside agencies have determined the cause of the weekend fire at Cottonwood Complex in Reno County as a brush pile left unattended.

The 12,000-acre fire killed one person, destroyed 35 homes, 92 outbuildings and 110 vehicles. At least 10 other structures were damaged.

Crews have the fire 85 percent contained as of Wednesday morning. They say they continue to make progress controlling hot spots and burning trees. The Hutchinson Fire Department said the process is taking longer than expected due to recent snowfall, and they expect the fire to be 100 percent contained between Thursday and Saturday barring unforeseen circumstances.

Monetary donations can be made by calling 2-1-1, through mail to the United Way Office at 924 N. Main in Hutchinson, or by visiting. https://www.unitedwayofrenocounty.org.

Eyewitness News on Wednesday spoke with many who were in the direct path of the Cottonwood Complex fire. Each said they’re not surprised to hear the cause was a brush fire with embers still burning.

Benita Hayden is among those who lost her home due to the fire. It was the home where she and her husband lived for more than 40 years.

“Our kids grew up here, we love it out here. It’s nice and quiet and we love it,” she said. “We’re coming back. And we’re getting things cleaned up so we can rebuild.”

Hayden said the family also lost a few cars and their dog in the fire.

She offered advice when she learned what caused the fire that destroyed so much of what she had.

“For one thing, when it’s a red flag day and the wind is so strong, don’t start a fire, please, especially in areas where we have so many trees and it is so dry,” she said. “The cedar trees go up quickly and people need to use common sense.”

Through the pain, she indicated there’s no hesitation to rebuild.

“First night (after the fire), in my son’s house, it was really hard to sleep, and I just kept turning over to look at the clock to see, ‘how late is it, is it about morning?’” she said. “My alarm clock wasn’t there. You know, it’s just little things but it’s stuff. We’ve got the important part. My family’s alive and well. That’s the important part.”

