Chiefs division beefs up with reported addition of QB Russell Wilson to Broncos

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The path through an already loaded AFC got even more difficult Tuesday with a reported trade of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The trade, which still has to be approved by Wilson, was reported first by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Broncos announced themselves as a player in the AFC, which already includes young star quarterbacks such as Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson of the Ravens. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow took the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his second season after missing part of his first season with a torn ACL.

The Broncos won the Super Bowl following the 2015 season with a diminished Peyton Manning playing his final season. Since then, Denver hasn’t found an answer at the position, cycling through 10 different starters. Drew Lock, who started 21 games over the past three seasons, was included in the trade, along with two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-rounder and two other players.

Wilson, 33, is a 9-time Pro Bowler who guided Seattle to the Super Bowl 48 championship in February 2014. In the following year’s Super Bowl, Seattle was on New England’s 1-yard line with a chance to take a late lead, but Wilson threw an interception that sealed the championship for the Patriots. Now Wilson joins an AFC West division that includes Mahomes, Herbert and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who guided Las Vegas to the playoffs this past season.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.