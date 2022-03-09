Advertisement

Dexter Dennis, Ricky Council honored in AAC postseason awards

Shocker junior Dexter Dennis drives to the bucket during an 81-43 win over Newman Wednesday,...
Shocker junior Dexter Dennis drives to the bucket during an 81-43 win over Newman Wednesday, December 30, 2020.(Shocker Athletics)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State junior basketball player Dexter Dennis was named the American Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in postseason awards announced Friday. Freshman Ricky Council IV earned Sixth Man of the Year.

Council averaged 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as the Shockers’ top bench player. Dennis routinely guarded the opposing team’s best player and had 23 steals and 24 blocks.

Tyson Etienne, who was the AAC co-Player of the Year last year and the preseason Player of the Year this season, earned third-team All-Conference honors. Kendric Davis of SMU was player of the year and Houston’s Kelvin Sampson won Coach of the Year. The rest of the First Team included Houston’s Josh Carlton and Fabian White, freshman Jalen Duren of Memphis (also Freshman of the Year) and Tulane’s Jalen Cook.

The Shockers play in the opening round of the AAC Tournament against Tulsa at 2 p.m. Thursday in Fort Worth.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member has identified Chad Penner as the man who died in the Cottonwood Complex fire...
Family identifies man killed in Reno County wildfire
Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting north of downtown.
UPDATE: Wichita Police offer details in Monday’s deadly shooting
Snow forecast for Wednesday night - Friday morning
Weather Alert: Another round of winter headed in before spring
House fire near Valley Center.
Tuesday fire near Valley Center called accidental
Temperatures dropping late-week.
Another shot of winter heading toward Kansas

Latest News

FILE - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up prior to an NFL football game...
Chiefs division beefs up with reported addition of QB Russell Wilson to Broncos
The Solomon High School boys basketball team is in the state playoffs for the first time since...
Solomon High School boys basketball breaks 104-year-old playoff drought
Solomon HS basketball
Solomon High School boys’ basketball breaks 104-year-old playoff drought
Sooners beat K-State 78 to 71
Gibson hits 7 3s, scores 29; Oklahoma beats Kansas St. 78-71