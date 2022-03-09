Dexter Dennis, Ricky Council honored in AAC postseason awards

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State junior basketball player Dexter Dennis was named the American Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in postseason awards announced Friday. Freshman Ricky Council IV earned Sixth Man of the Year.

Council averaged 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as the Shockers’ top bench player. Dennis routinely guarded the opposing team’s best player and had 23 steals and 24 blocks.

Tyson Etienne, who was the AAC co-Player of the Year last year and the preseason Player of the Year this season, earned third-team All-Conference honors. Kendric Davis of SMU was player of the year and Houston’s Kelvin Sampson won Coach of the Year. The rest of the First Team included Houston’s Josh Carlton and Fabian White, freshman Jalen Duren of Memphis (also Freshman of the Year) and Tulane’s Jalen Cook.

The Shockers play in the opening round of the AAC Tournament against Tulsa at 2 p.m. Thursday in Fort Worth.

