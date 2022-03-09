Family left with memories after homes burn in Reno County fire

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The place Hannah Hayden always called home is gone. The trees and fields where she played are black and charred and some of her family members’ homes no longer stand after the Cottonwood Complex fire tore through thousands of acres east of Hutchinson.

“Now it’s all gone,” she said.

Hayden and her family have been searching through the ash and rubble to find anything that’s salvageable.

“I was at my grandparents’ house today and I got to take home a couple fo thse things that I associate with the atmosphere of that house,” she said.

Even the simplest items they’re able to scrape from what the debris now mean the world.

“We’ve got a couple coffee cups (and) like a little dog sculpture that reminds my grandparents of a dog they had they really loved,” Hayden said.

LIttle reminders of the memories she cherishes so much.

“It’s just difficult to process everything,” Hayden said.

While the piece of land she calls home is unrecognizable, Hayden said she and her family are latching onto the positives They are safe and alive.

“Everybody I love is still with me. And even though some of them might not have their hoes, we can still rebuild together,” Hayden said.

One way you can help families like the Haydens is to donate online here: https://www.unitedwayofrenocounty.org/

