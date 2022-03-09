Advertisement

Family left with memories after homes burn in Reno County fire

By Grant DeMars
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The place Hannah Hayden always called home is gone. The trees and fields where she played are black and charred and some of her family members’ homes no longer stand after the Cottonwood Complex fire tore through thousands of acres east of Hutchinson.

“Now it’s all gone,” she said.

Hayden and her family have been searching through the ash and rubble to find anything that’s salvageable.

“I was at my grandparents’ house today and I got to take home a couple fo thse things that I associate with the atmosphere of that house,” she said.

Even the simplest items they’re able to scrape from what the debris now mean the world.

“We’ve got a couple coffee cups (and) like a little dog sculpture that reminds my grandparents of a dog they had they really loved,” Hayden said.

LIttle reminders of the memories she cherishes so much.

“It’s just difficult to process everything,” Hayden said.

While the piece of land she calls home is unrecognizable, Hayden said she and her family are latching onto the positives They are safe and alive.

“Everybody I love is still with me. And even though some of them might not have their hoes, we can still rebuild together,” Hayden said.

One way you can help families like the Haydens is to donate online here: https://www.unitedwayofrenocounty.org/

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member has identified Chad Penner as the man who died in the Cottonwood Complex fire...
Family identifies man killed in Reno County wildfire
Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting north of downtown.
UPDATE: Wichita Police offer details in Monday’s deadly shooting
House fire near Valley Center.
No injuries reported in fire near Valley Center
Snow forecast for Wednesday night - Friday morning
Weather Alert: Another round of winter headed in before spring
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

Latest News

Century II
Save Century II effort to present oral arguments in Kansas Court of Appeals
Reno County fire damage
Family left with memories after homes burn in Reno County fire
The Solomon High School boys basketball team is in the state playoffs for the first time since...
Solomon High School boys basketball breaks 104-year-old playoff drought
police lights
Police: 1 Joplin, Mo. officer, suspect dead after shooting, 2 officers wounded