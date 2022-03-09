Advertisement

GOP lawmakers in Kansas pushing for ban on all mask mandates

By John Hanna
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Republican legislators in Kansas are trying to prohibit state and local mask mandates during disease outbreaks. They advanced such a ban Wednesday along with proposals aimed at discouraging local restrictions on businesses and public gatherings.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved a measure that would limit the power of state and local health officials during pandemics and strip them of their power to mandate wearing masks.

The committee approved a separate measure to require cities and counties to cut businesses’ property taxes for each day they are forced to close or limit their operations.

Both measures go next to the full Senate for debate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

