Gov. Laura Kelly orders flags at half-staff for Kansans who lost their lives to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of the 8,003 lives lost due to COVID-19, and the families they left behind, Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective immediately to sundown March 11, 2022.

“I’m deeply saddened as I order flags to half-staff for the eighth time since the pandemic began,” Governor Kelly said. “We have the tools to stop this virus and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones. Whether you are considering your first shot, or your third, I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

As of Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health reports 552 new cases of COVID-19, 15 new deaths, 57 new hospitalizations and a positive percentage of 2.9% for March. In Sedgwick County, there were 41 new cases, no new deaths, and a positive percentage of exactly 2%.

