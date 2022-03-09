Reno County fire destroys car, owner narrowly escapes

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Gutted by flames, Lynn Brock’s car is a scorched heap of metal. But what happened to the car isn’t so much the story as what did not happen to Brock.

He survived without suffering serious injury, an outcome some describe as “miraculous.”

Saturday’s Cottonwood Complex Fire burned about 12,000 acres and destroyed 35 homes, more than 90 outbuildings and more than 100 vehicles, including Brock’s 2007 Ford Edge.

For Brock, an incredible story began with a call from his daughter, warning him that there was a big fire in the area. Brock’s driveway was already on fire, and he was driving away to escape.

“I took the car and made it through to the road and made it up past the neighbor’s driveway and the car quit,” he said.

Brock got out of the car, parked in the middle of the road as flames began coming from underneath the car. While he was out of the vehicle, he was surrounded by flames and smoke. With seemingly nowhere to turn, he said his life flashed before his eyes.

“There was nothing but smoke and flames. I could hardly see the road to walk on and I figured, ‘well, that’s it,’” he said.

Brock said it’s a miracle he made it out alive. That miracle came with the arrival of an emergency crew.

“Out through the smoke came one of the firetrucks, headed to the neighbor here and they picked me up,” he said. “If it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t be here.”

Brock’s message to the crew that picked him up: “Thank you very much for saving my life.”

