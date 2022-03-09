Repairs on K-96 to cause one-week closure of Kellogg exit

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Repairs to the driving surface of K-96 from east of Webb Rd. to Kellogg are scheduled to begin on Sunday and will cause a one-week closure of the eastbound Kellogg exit beginning on a date that hasn’t yet been set.

The night work project is scheduled for Sunday-Thursday evenings between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., with earlier start times expected on Sundays. Lane and ramp closures will be removed each day by 6 a.m.

The Greenwich exit and on-ramp are scheduled for closure on Sunday afternoon until no later than 6 a.m. Monday, and on Monday night the 21st St. exit and on-ramp will be closed for approximately the same time frame.

The K-96 repairs were one of multiple Wichita-area projects announced by the Kansas Department of Transportation on Wednesday, including a closure of westbound K-96 north of 13th St. today from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. for work on a two-sided message board. Additionally, the northbound I-135 exit to eastbound K-254 will be closed for a concrete pour.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.