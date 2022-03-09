Save Century II effort to present oral arguments in Kansas Court of Appeals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The battle to Save Century II moves to the Kansas Court of Appeals on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The Save Century II Committee was created in 2019 in direct response to proposals to destroy Century II and the former downtown public library. In 2020, both buildings were approved on the National Register of Historic Places. A municipal initiative petition drive was kicked off with the intent of forcing a public vote on the future of these two iconic buildings. In July, 2020, Save Century II Committee presented 17,265 petition signatures to Mayor Brandon Whipple and the City Clerk. The City rejected the petitions and instead, filed a lawsuit with the Eighteenth Judicial District in Sedgwick County. In August, District Judge Eric Commer ruled against Save Century II saying the petition was both ‘too vague’ and ‘administrative’.

On July 6, 2020, an appeal was filed with the Kansas Court of Appeals. Tomorrow, March 9, Wednesday, oral arguments will be heard in the Kansas Court of Appeals, Wichita, by Justices Thomas E. Malone, G. Gordon Atcheson and Sarah E. Warner. A court decision is anticipated in the following months.

Those interested can arrive at the Save Century II offices at 3330 W. Douglas by 8:45 a.m. to observe the proceedings. Coffee and doughnuts will be on hand. The events can also be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/KansasCourtofAppeals

