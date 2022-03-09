Sedgwick County Zoo closing bird exhibit after avian flu detected in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Sedgwick County Zoo is closing its bird exhibits to the public after a case of avian flu was reported in wild waterfowl in central Kansas.

This particular strain, known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), is a zoonotic disease that is carried by birds, mainly migratory waterfowl. While it is not believed to pose a high risk to human health, many zoo animals are susceptible to the disease, SCZ said. This includes all birds, some mammals, and possibly some reptiles.

The zoo said many birds have been moved to indoor habitats, while others have received habitat modifications to prevent contact with wild birds. Animal care staff will use personal protective equipment while caring for the birds at the zoo. Additionally, the zoo has halted the sale of fish food available to guests in an effort to encourage wild waterfowl to gather elsewhere. Penguin Encounters will be on hold as well until the threat has passed.

Avian influenza – commonly called “bird flu” – is a viral infection that occurs naturally in birds. Wild birds can carry the virus but may not always get sick from it. Some domesticated birds such as chickens, ducks, and turkeys can become infected, often fatally. Although it is possible for humans to become infected with avian influenza, the CDC states that the virus does not spread easily from animals to humans.

