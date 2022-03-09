Solomon High School boys’ basketball breaks 104-year-old playoff drought

SOLOMON, Kan. (KWCH) - A basketball team in a community about 107 miles north of Wichita ended a drought going back more than a century. For the first time since 1918, the Solomon High School boys basketball team is going to the state playoffs.

To put the drought in perspective, the last time the Gorillas competed in a boys basketball state tournament, Woodrow Wilson was president, the country was still involved in World War I and the Spanish flu first hit the U.S.

“There’s a lot of people that have played here. One-hundred-four years, a lot of guys that went through this program, and I’m just glad this is the group,” Solomon High School boys Basketball Head Coach Kyler Stein said.

In his first year guiding the Gorillas, Stein has the team sitting at a record of 16-7. The No. 7 seed in 1A Division I, Solomon opens the state tournament as the No 7 seed taking on No. 2 seed Norwich at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 in Dodge City.

In preparation for the historic game, Stein urged his young team to stay focused.

“You guys are representing Solomon, you’re representing the Gorillas. Do it well,” he said. “You guys have one job and that’s to win a basketball game [Thursday] night.”

The town of about 1,100 people is backing them up. Solomon players say they’re looking to get beyond just breaking a 104-year-old drought.

“Celebrating the sub-state championship was good but I’m looking forward to more,” said Solomon sophomore Spencer Coup.

Looking ahead, Solomon’s two top scorers return next year, so there’s realistic hope that the next playoff opportunity will come long before another century passes.

