Weather Alert: Snow covers Kansas into Thursday

Heaviest amounts will be in western and northern Kansas
Snow looks widespread through Thursday afternoon.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snow chances will be widespread overnight and early Thursday with heaviest accumulations in northwest and north central Kansas where in excess of 5 inches could fall by the afternoon. Farther south, amounts will taper a bit, but still looking at 3-5 inches in central Kansas, with 1-3 expected across the south.

Gusty northeast winds will lead to blowing snow and roads will be snowpacked and slick for morning rush hour Thursday. Temperatures will be down in the teens with wind chills near 0. Look for afternoon highs to only reach the 20s as the snow pushes on to the east, leaving cloudy weather during the afternoon.

Another round of light snow will setup for southern Kansas (Dodge City to Wichita) Thursday night and early Friday. Accumulations should be under 3 inches.

Although sunshine returns Friday afternoon, highs will be stuck in the 30s.

Much milder weather is returning for the weekend ahead with 40s Saturday and some 60s on Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; chance for snow after midnight. Wind: NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: AM snow, otherwise cloudy and breezy. Wind: NE/N 15-25; gusty. High: 28.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; chance for snow. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 17.

Fri: High: 35 AM snow, then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 47 Low: 11 Sunny; turning breezy.

Sun: High: 64 Low: 30 Sunny to mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy; few PM rain showers. Breezy.

Tue: High: 68 Low: 29 Sunny.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 40 Mostly sunny; breezy.

