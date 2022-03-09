Advertisement

Wesley Healthcare relaxes visitor policies as COVID-19 cases decline

Wesley Medical Center
Wesley Medical Center(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wesley Healthcare will begin allowing two visitors per patient on Thursday (March 10). The relaxed visitor policy comes as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decline across Kansas.

The new policy applies to all inpatient units at Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER. Only one visitor per patient will be allowed in the emergency rooms at both locations.

“We’re so pleased to welcome additional visitors, as we understand how important their presence is for our patients and the crucial role they can play in recovery,” said Bill Voloch, president and CEO of Wesley Healthcare. “We know how difficult it has been for family members – especially in our emergency rooms, where no visitors have been allowed – and we are hopeful we can continue to relax our policies as COVID-19 numbers continue to decline.”

The hospital system said exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for religious visitation and end-of-life situations. Visiting hours at Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER remain from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. No visitors under the age of 12 are allowed.

