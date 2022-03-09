Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Storm chasing with Scott Roberts

By Shane Konicki
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week and today we’re getting a chance to go behind the scenes to see how storm chasers help keep us informed when severe weather hits!

We’re out with storm chaser Scott Roberts to learn about the tools storm chasers use and how they stay safe in severe weather. If you want to see more of Scott’s work, check it out at KsStorm.info.

Shane wraps up his ride-along with Scott Roberts and gets some final safety tips.
Where's Shane? Storm chasing with Scott Roberts 4
Shane and Scott talk safety during their ride-along for Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
Where's Shane? Storm chasing with Scott Roberts 3