Wichita BOE approves Coleman Middle School as magnet

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education at its meeting Monday, March 7, approved Coleman Middle School to become an environmental magnet school starting in the 2023-24 school year.

“The proposal to make [Coleman] a magnet school was in order to expand the opportunity for choice at the middle school,” the Wichita school district explained.

Coleman is already known for environmental efforts including its garden and even some animals.

“An environmental magnet theme was proposed for Coleman because of some of the classes and opportunities already in place, including the school’s garden club, students learning about sustainable farming, the school’s beehive, rainwater collection and students helping take care of the school’s chickens,” the school district said. “The school also has a lot of property to allow them to grow their program, including plans to have a small tallgrass prairie area.”

The Wichita school district said Coleman will be a neighborhood magnet, allowing students who live in the school’s attendance boundaries to attend without having to apply.

“Students who live outside the attendance boundary can apply to attend the magnet through the regular magnet application process,” the district explained.

