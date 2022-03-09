Wichita nonprofit honors Kansans who ‘shine’ for International Women’s Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dozens of women - and men - gathered at the Mark Arts Center in Wichita to celebrate International Women’s Day. It was a part of the SHINE Awards hosted by Storytime Village.

The nonprofit honored 11 Kansas women who are leading in the community, including Eyewitness News at 4 anchor, Lily Wu. Eyewitness News This Morning anchor Felicia Rolfe, also served as the event’s emcee.

The inaugural SHINE Awards celebrated the accomplishments of women from all walks of life. It also raised funds to provide books for children in Kansas and in Jamaica. For more than a decade, Storytime Village has been inspiring a lifelong love of reading for underserved kids in Kansas.

Congratulations to the 2022 Shine Award recipients, presented by Storytime Village. So honored to emcee this... Posted by Felicia Rolfe on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

