Wichita’s interim police chief takes office as city moves to fill position swiftly

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council approved a search firm to help find the next Wichita police chief on Tuesday. The decision comes as interim chief Lem Moore begins his full week on the job. He’s temporarily replacing former Chief Gordon Ramsay who left to spend more time with family.

During his 31-year career, Moore has worked in every department from undercover narcotics and financial crimes to being in charge of security at Riverfest. During the search for the next chief, Moore said he expects to keep most things status quo, but he says there are some things that he would like to see change.

Moore said the City of Wichita has a great succession plan for moving up the ranks. Currently, he doesn’t expect to throw in his hat for the role.

“If someone from internally wanted to put in for it that would be fantastic. That would be great. That may sway my decision if I were to put in or not. However, I do believe that an outside source, Chief Ramsey has proven to be an effective leader, and he came from the outside, and I believe we can’t go wrong doing the same thing again,” said Moore.

Wichita expects to have a new chief in five months. The city said the firm it selected has successfully placed chiefs in cities like Nashville and Dallas. The city says it will involve the community in the search with focus groups and surveys.

The city will pay the group about $50,000 for the new search.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.