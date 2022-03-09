Yet another visit from Old Man Winter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winter isn’t over yet, expect arctic air and snow to take over the forecast in the next 24 hours. We are tracking a winter storm that is currently in the Rockies to move through the state Wednesday night through Friday morning.

The cold air arrives today for northwest Kansas and tomorrow for south central Kansas and the snow will follow a similar timeline. Expect snow to stay mainly north of I-70 tonight into Thursday but some like showers will drift south overnight. This means we could see some light rain and snow for the Thursday morning commute in Wichita.

Our heaviest snow arrives Thursday night into early Friday. When it comes down to totals, heaviest snow will hit north with 3-5′' possible for areas like Garden City, Great Bend, Marion, and areas north. Liberal, Dodge City, Wichita and others through south central Kansas are looking to see 1-3′'.

From snow to spring, next week looks to warm up significantly. 60s and 70s are back in the forecast as well as a chance for thunderstorms by St. Patrick’s Day.

Wichita Area Forecast

**Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Now through 8am Friday**

Today: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 51.

Tonight: Turning cloudy; rain/snow mix. Wind: NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: AM snow, otherwise cloudy and much colder. Chance for light snow overnight. High: 32.

Fri: High: 38 Low: 17 AM flurries, then becoming partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 15 Mostly sunny. Breezy afternoon.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 30 Sunny to mostly sunny; windy.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 40 Mostly cloudy; few PM rain showers. Windy.

Tue: High: 68 Low: 35 Sunny.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 40 Partly cloudy, warm and windy.

