Air Force awards $100M to WSU’s NIAR B-1 Digital Engineering program

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University has landed a six-year $100 million U.S. Air Force award for its National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) to continue the B-1′s Digital Engineering (DE) transformation.

The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) helped form the strategic partnership and created a flexible contract structure, which allows NIAR and the B-1 SPO to adapt requirements real time to meet critical warfighter needs.

“This project brings the B-1 into the same field as newly designed aircraft and allows digital modeling to predict future areas of concern,” said Lt Col Joseph Lay, B-1 SPO Material Leader for Structures.

The B-1 SPO began their digital transformation in early 2020, creating a structural digital twin of a single wing. Since then the effort has expanded to include the structure of the entire airframe, the launch of an Integrated Digital Engineering Environment including a Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) tool, model based systems engineering (MBSE) efforts to create system modeling language (SySML) representations of various mechanical systems, technical order digitalization, the integration of systems and weapons to enhance the structural digital twin, structural and aerodynamic predictive simulation tool development, and other DE efforts.

Read the full release HERE.

