Advertisement

Bridge near Derby getting much-needed facelift

A bridge northwest of Derby will get much-needed repairs in September.
By Tejay Cleland
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A bridge in south Wichita has become more and more damaged over the year. Wednesday, repairs were approved for improvements this fall.

Around 11,000 drivers use the bridge on 63rd St. to cross the Arkansas River every day. But come September, those drivers will have to find another route.

“We do have a significant amount of traffic on that road,” Derby resident Shannon Demel said. “Being 63rd, it’s a main hub coming in and out of Derby.”

The bridge, built in 1979, is located between Clifton and Hydraulic, just northwest of Derby. Recently, Wichita Public Works found that the concrete beams that support the bridge have been deteriorating and need repairs sooner rather than later.

“The north half of the bridge is not safe,” Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell said. “The south side of the bridge is OK for now, but the bridge does need to be repaired.”

Since November, the road has been reduced from four lanes to two, moving traffic to the south side of the bridge. On Wednesday, the Board of County Commissioners approved a plan to begin repairs in September. The repairs will require the bridge to be shut down completely, and the closure could last up to three months.

“We head to Wichita a lot for our kiddos’ sporting events so we use it a lot,” Demel said. “If it closes completely down it will be a bit of a hindrance for us.”

It is unfortunate but we have to take care of our stuff,” Howell said. “It is important that we do that at the appropriate time. This is obviously the appropriate time. If we push this off it gets to be a lot more expensive later on.”

Howell said the project will cost $135,000 and should extend the life of the bridge by 15-20 years.

“This is the type of thing we have to take care of,” Howell said. “There is no grant money from the state or federal government to take care of this type of infrastructure.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Water Partners said Thursday afternoon that an employee of a subcontractor was fatally...
Worker dies in accident at Wichita Northwest Water Facility
School closings
Snowstorm prompts school cancelations across Kansas
Wichita police say a homeowner shot a man early Thursday morning (3/10/22) as he was...
Wichita man shoots thief attempting to steal catalytic converter
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Thursday snow forecast.
Winter is back in a big way

Latest News

Field burning in Kansas
Burn bans across state present dilemma for some Kansas farmers
The Fusion Restaurant is among many businesses in the industry trying to stay afloat amid...
Wichita restaurant owner gives insight into inflation impact on industry
Inside The Cozy Inn restaurant, open since 1922 in Salina, Kansas
Salina’s Cozy Inn celebrating 100 years in business
KU beat TCU Thursday, March 11, to advance to the Big 12 Tournament championship game.
KU downs TCU, advances to Big 12 championship game
Addison Johnson
Mother marks 2 years since death of toddler in Little Walnut River crash