Building You: Anita Oberwortmann of Wilson Building Maintenance, Metro Courier

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of Women’s History Month, we are featuring women-owned businesses that are hiring this month.

Anita Oberwortmann founded Wilson Building Maintenance in 1978.

“I worked 20 hour days when I first started out. I would get up early in the morning, go do sales calls. Then, go out at night and clean,” said Oberwortmann.

In March, we're featuring women-owned businesses that are hiring. Hear more from the owner of Metro Courier and Wilson... Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Oberwortmann is also the president of Metro Courier.

“I think it’s been a benefit being a woman because at the time I started my business, there weren’t a lot of women out there, and I was able to capitalize on that,” said Oberwortmann. “One thing if you’re a woman, you should become certified, because there’s a lot of, especially government agencies, where that’s a benefit. The other thing, just don’t give up, just keep going.”

She said both businesses are always hiring for people with good work ethic.

Metro Building Maintenance is hiring for full-time and part-time cleaner/janitor positions in the Wichita, Maize, and Andover areas. You must be at least 18 years of age, have your own transportation. No experience is required.

Metro Courier is hiring courier drivers in Wichita. You must be 21 years of age and have at least a year of commercial driving experience, in any vehicle. They are also hiring freight drivers, who must be at least 25-years-old with more than two years of experience driving a 26-foot box truck. To apply, click here.

