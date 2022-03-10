Cottonwood Complex Fire Relief

(KWCH) - The Cottonwood Complex Fire in Reno County caused substantial damage to 12,000 acres. One person died in the fire and others suffered burns and other injuries. The blaze destroyed 35 homes, 92 outbuildings and 110 vehicles. It will take years to recover.

We’ve talked with residents who are now trying to repair and rebuild their lives. They’ve shown us the devastation while holding back tears. They talk about homes that burned in a matter of minutes and vehicles lost as they tried to escape.

That’s why KWCH is partnering with the United Way of Reno County (which leads the Reno County VOAD – Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) to raise money for those impacted by the fires. People who pride themselves on helping neighbors, especially during tough times, have found themselves in need of help right now.

