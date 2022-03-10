Advertisement

Does It Work? Fry Wall Splatter Guard

Testing the Fry Wall Splatter Guard for Does it Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cooking can get messy, especially if you’re working with a lot of grease or sauce.

The makers of the Fry Wall Splatter Guard promise their product cuts down on some of the splattering that happens when using a pan.

Does the Fry Wall work as well as advertised? To put it to the test, we enlisted the help of Doma Restaurant Chef Joseph Castillo.

