Gas prices inch closer toward $4 in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gas prices reached $3.89 at several stations across Wichita as of Wednesday (March 9). They continue to rise across the country. The national average is breaking records for the second day in a row. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is now at $4.25. Just last week it was $3.66.

Wednesday afternoon, stocks had their biggest jump since June of 2020 thanks to a sharp drop in oil prices. The price of crude oil dropped 12 percent, the most since November. Experts say the upward trend in gas prices is only just the beginning.

“The true sharpness of the weapon that Putin wields here on energy has not yet been felt,” said John Harpole, founder of Mercator Energy in Colorado.

While the U.S. buys less than four percent of its oil from Russia, getting additional oil on the market to make up the difference will take time.

