Advertisement

German man accused of stalking Saline County woman

The Saline County Sheriff says Falk Meier-Berndt, 22, of Hanover, Germany, was arrested after a...
The Saline County Sheriff says Falk Meier-Berndt, 22, of Hanover, Germany, was arrested after a woman accused him of coming to her job and threatening to kill her boyfriend.(Saline County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 22-year-old man from Hanover, Germany has been charged with stalking and threatening an 18-year-old from Saline County.

Sheriff Roger Soldan said his office took a report from the victim’s dad. He told them that his daughter had been friends with someone online from Germany and that he’d had shown up at her job in Salina. The sheriff’s office suggested they file a PFA.

While reading the PFA, the sheriff’s office decided action needed to be taken. In the document, the woman had Falk Meier-Berndt threatened to kill her boyfriend and had talked about taking her back to Germany so they could have children together. He also mentioned to her that he went to her church looking for her, according to the sheriff.

Berndt was arrested and booked in the Saline County Jail. He’s accused of criminal threat, stalking and harassment by telecommunications device.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Snowstorm prompts school cancelations across Kansas
Snow looks widespread through Thursday afternoon.
Weather Alert: Snow covers Kansas into Thursday
Snowfall expected across Kansas.
Weather alert: Yet another visit from Old Man Winter
A family member has identified Chad Penner as the man who died in the Cottonwood Complex fire...
Family identifies man killed in Reno County wildfire
Site of a Reno County property destroyed by the Cottonwood Complex fire.
Weekend fire at Cottonwood Complex caused by unattended brush pile

Latest News

The Cottonwood Complex fire swiftly swept through Beverly and Roger Johnson’s neighborhood. The...
Couple who jumped into pond to escape Cottonwood fire revisits property, plans to rebuild
Wichita Festivals named Barry Schwan was the official ambassador to the 50th Riverfest, Admiral...
Wichita Festivals names Barry Schwan 2022 Admiral Windwagon Smith
Wichita Police Department employee charged with releasing classified information
Major League Baseball (MLB)
MLB lockout nears end, players accept terms in time for 162