Hutchinson Fire Chief: ‘There’s just nothing left’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As fire crews continue to battle the difficulty of putting out the Reno County Cottonwood Complex fire that first blazed five days ago, Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer is thinking about a different hardship.

The fire destroyed 36 homes, leaving families forced to rebuild their lives with few or no possessions. Beer said it’s on the short list of worst destruction he’s seen in more than three decades as a fireman.

“There’s total devastation, to put it bluntly,” Beer said in an interview Thursday morning with Eyewitness News. “Firefighters, they fought one heck of a battle out there, and we just couldn’t save every one of the homes. I’ve been in this job for 36 years and this is one of the worst fires that I’ve been involved with in my entire career as far as the number of loss of homes.

“...When somebody has a fire, you lose everything. And these homes, there’s nothing left. I see people out there sifting through trying to find a piece of jewelry, something to remind them of their past or their history, their family -- everything that they’re looking for, and there’s just nothing left.”

Beer said the fire is about 90 percent contained, and weather conditions will determine whether it can be completely put out by the end of the week. There are still smoldering areas and burning trees.

KWCH is working with the United Way to secure donations for families that lost everything in last weekend’s fire, and Beer said the communities affected can’t do without them.

“We need help, we need donations -- we need monetary donations,” Beer said. “What United Way has done in starting to get the ball rolling to help these families pick things up, a lot of times it’s just the basic necessities that we take for granted every day that they don’t have anymore. They’re gone. Everything is gone.

When you lose 36 homes and other ones damaged, that has a big impact on Reno County and everybody living here.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.