K-State men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber resigns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber has resigned following a season in which the Wildcats finished ninth in the 10-team Big 12 Conference and lost in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday.

Weber spent 10 seasons at K-State and made an immediate impact upon being hired before the 2012-13 season. That season, after replacing Frank Martin, Weber led the Wildcats to the Big 12 regular-season championship, a 27-8 record an an NCAA Tournament appearance. The Wildcats advanced to March Madness the following season and made it to the Elite 8 in 2018 before losing to No. 11 seed Loyola.

Weber was 184-187 at K-State and leaves three short of 500 career wins after previous stops at Southern Illinois and Illinois, where he replaced current Kansas coach Bill Self. K-State last had a winning record in 2018-19 and went 34-58 the past three seasons to drop Weber’s record at K-State below .500.

Weber appeared to address a possible departure following Wednesday’s loss to West Virginia. In a six-minute press-conference response, Weber said, “It’s a crazy business, I’ve loved it. I hope I get to continue; we’ll see what happens.”

