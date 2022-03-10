KDOT truck involved in two-vehicle crash on I-70

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol responded Thursday morning to a two-vehicle crash on I-70 in Saline County.

Dispatch said it was an injury accident, but the injuries were not believed to be serious. Traffic west of Niles Road in Saline County was down to one-lane while crews worked the scene.

We will provide further details as they become available.

Captain Walker has responded to a two-vehicle, injury crash involving a Kdot truck. I-70 westbound, slightly west of Niles road is down to one lane. (saline county) ⚠️Use Caution ⚠️ #KSwx ❄️ Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C on Thursday, March 10, 2022

