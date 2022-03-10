Advertisement

KDOT truck involved in two-vehicle crash on I-70

Crash involving KDOT truck on I-70.
Crash involving KDOT truck on I-70.(Kansas Highway Patrol)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol responded Thursday morning to a two-vehicle crash on I-70 in Saline County.

Dispatch said it was an injury accident, but the injuries were not believed to be serious. Traffic west of Niles Road in Saline County was down to one-lane while crews worked the scene.

We will provide further details as they become available.

Captain Walker has responded to a two-vehicle, injury crash involving a Kdot truck. I-70 westbound, slightly west of Niles road is down to one lane. (saline county) ⚠️Use Caution ⚠️ #KSwx ❄️

Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C on Thursday, March 10, 2022

