Linn County man arrested for terrorism, criminal threat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Pleasanton man in connection with a December 2021 disturbance that temporarily shut down the Linn County Courthouse. A news release from the KBI said 67-year-old Albert C. HInds was arrested Wednesday evening for terrorism and criminal threat.

“The charges allege that in December of 2021 Hinds made threatening statements toward banking personnel and law enforcement officers prompting a temporary shutdown of the Linn County Courthouse,” the KBI said. The KBI said HInds was booked into the Linn County Jail before being transferred to the Bourbon County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, the KBI said.

