Cottonwood Complex wildfire in 95-percent contained

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A wildfire in Reno County is 95-percent contained, Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer announced Thursday morning. He said firefighters are working 26.2 miles of the perimeter around the fire. There continue to be a few flare ups due to the heavy timber and even some burning tires. Crews will monitor the area around clock for the next few days and possibly even into next week. Thursday night’s predicted snowfall will hopefully have a positive impact on the fire’s progression.

The Cottonwood Complex fire destroyed 35 homes, 92 outbuildings and 110 vehicles. It also resulted in one man's death. The KWCH tower was also threatened by the fire, but luckily, it was saved by firefighters. (Nick Hemphill)

Beer showed a satellite image of where the fire started and how it spread. A green plume of smoke west of 4th and Buhler served as the starting point of the fire. Beer said the yellow on the map showed how the fire gained intensity sparking new fires, up to half of a mile away. Beer pointed out the three fingers of the fire which spread east into neighborhoods and burned 12,000 acres, killed one man and destroyed 35 homes, 92 outbuildings and 110 vehicles. While the investigation into the cause continues, officials have said the fire started with an unattended brush pile.

A red line drawn around the fire image serves as the fire perimeter. Beer said the focus was placed on the perimeter to make sure the fire didn’t cross the line into other grasslands.

Beer said making repairs on equipment that was damaged as crews fto the fire. He said the back of one fire truck burnt up and one of the emergency light bars on top melted. He said as crews tried to escape the conditions, they ran into a bunch of trees and bent up the back end.

“The stories that these men and women went through during this fire and other fires, is there’s heroic actions left and right,” said Beer.

He said he’s been touched and overwhelmed by the stories of fire victims, and he thanked those who have come together to help them get their lives back to some kind of normalcy.

“I don’t think people understand the devastation that took place here sometimes. We talk about floods, we talk about tornadoes, we talk about blizzard conditions up north almost, we talk about all these different storms, but when a fire comes through an area, people lose everything, they lose everything,” said Beer. “We have people trying to find a piece of jewelry, they’re trying to find a ring, trying to find something that they can tie back to their home, their family, their loved ones.”

KWCH is partnering with the Reno County United Way and Reno County’s Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) to help collect donations for those in need. Organizers said what’s needed most are monetary donations. They can be made by calling 211, online at https://www.unitedwayofrenocounty.org/ or mailed to United Way of Reno County, 924 N. Maine, Hutchinson, 67501. One hundred percent of the donations that come in through the United Way go directly back to the wildfire victims.

A burn ban is currently in place in Reno County through the end of March. The Reno County emergency manager said they are looking at changes to the county’s burn ordinances for any changes to prevent this from happening in the future.

