Measurable snow returns to much of Kansas this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snow has already begun to fall in parts of northwest Kansas. Cameras on Kandrive.org show light snow on the ground in Kanorado and Goodland as of Wednesday afternoon. Storm Team 12 says the snow will become widespread overnight and early Thursday. Northwest and north-central Kansas could see accumulations of up to five inches of snow by Thursday afternoon. Farther south, amounts will taper a bit, but central Kansas can still expect 3-5 inches of snow. One to three inches are expected across the south into Friday morning.

Snow looks widespread through Thursday afternoon. (KWCH)

Remember you can stay ahead of the weather Always On Storm Team 12 and the Storm Team 12 app. We’ve provided a list of resources to help you plan during the winter weather if you have to get out.

