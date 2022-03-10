Advertisement

Measurable snow returns to much of Kansas this week

Snow started falling Wednesday afternoon in northwest Kansas ahead another winter storm expected to blanket the entire state by Friday afternoon.(KanDrive.org)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snow has already begun to fall in parts of northwest Kansas. Cameras on Kandrive.org show light snow on the ground in Kanorado and Goodland as of Wednesday afternoon. Storm Team 12 says the snow will become widespread overnight and early Thursday. Northwest and north-central Kansas could see accumulations of up to five inches of snow by Thursday afternoon. Farther south, amounts will taper a bit, but central Kansas can still expect 3-5 inches of snow. One to three inches are expected across the south into Friday morning.

Snow looks widespread through Thursday afternoon.
Snow looks widespread through Thursday afternoon.(KWCH)

Remember you can stay ahead of the weather Always On Storm Team 12 and the Storm Team 12 app. We’ve provided a list of resources to help you plan during the winter weather if you have to get out.

Storm Team 12 App for Apple
Storm Team 12 App on Google Play
Closings
Kandrive.org
Storm Team 12 Radar
Always On Storm Team 12 (12.2)
City of Wichita Snow Plow Tracker
City of Wichita Snow Routes

