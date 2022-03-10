Memorial service held for 2 Tabor student athletes killed in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A memorial service Wednesday honored the lives of two Tabor College student athletes killed in a Feb. 27 crash in Marion County. Christopher Castillo and Johnethon Aviles were members of Tabor’s football team.

“The thing that I am never going to forget about either one of them is how their smiles lit up a locker room, a moment, and made me honestly feel alive about being a football coach, Tabor Head Football Coach Mike Gardner said.

In talking about Castillo and Avilles last week, Gardner said both young men had bright futures and already had their career paths lined up for when they were supposed to have graduated.

“Both of these guys meant so much to our team, they are two of the most unselfish players that I’ve had,” said Gardner.

During Wednesday’s service, Castillo and Aviles were honored with posthumous degrees.

